Ayanda Mthembu Mvelase is scheduled to appear again on November 12, for a bail application.
Majola, 39, died after gunmen attacked him while he was driving on the R103 in Estcourt almost two months ago. He was a proportional representative councillor in Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality.
An IFP councillor in the area, Abbas Warasally, who attended the case, said according to information he had received, the suspect was from the Weenen area, in Estcourt, and was arrested in Johannesburg.
“We didn’t even know about the arrest. We only learned this morning that he’ll be appearing in court.