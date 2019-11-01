Estcourt councillor's alleged killer in court









Mthembeni Majola Durban - A 26-year-old man appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged with the murder of IFP councillor Mthembeni Majola. Ayanda Mthembu Mvelase is scheduled to appear again on November 12, for a bail application. Majola, 39, died after gunmen attacked him while he was driving on the R103 in Estcourt almost two months ago. He was a proportional representative councillor in Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality. An IFP councillor in the area, Abbas Warasally, who attended the case, said according to information he had received, the suspect was from the Weenen area, in Estcourt, and was arrested in Johannesburg. “We didn’t even know about the arrest. We only learned this morning that he’ll be appearing in court.

“We’re happy that someone has been arrested for the murder and we hope that justice will take its course,” he said.

IFP caucus leader in Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, Sphiwe Khumalo, also said the party was pleased with the arrest.

“We hope that those behind the murder will also be arrested. We don’t believe that this person acted alone.”

KZN Violence monitor Mary de Haas said she would adopt a “wait and see” approach to the case.

“We’ve seen numerous cases where the task team made high profile arrests and even denied people bail, only for the case to be later withdrawn.

“The task team’s record has been very poor. They’ve been here for almost a year and I haven’t heard of any convictions they’ve secured.”

She said the police in KwaZulu- Natal had many good detectives who could crack some of these cases.

”There are detectives who worked on the Glebelands cases. They were young detectives, who decided to do their jobs properly - even using their own resources.

“Those are the people who should be put on such cases and be given the resources needed,” she said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said such cases were handled by the political task team and the team did not comment on their investigations.

“We come down every three months to give an update,” he said.

