Estcourt fire services battle on without proper fire trucks, equipment









Durban - Barely two weeks after Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality (Estcourt) played down the need for the municipality to beef up its fire emergency unit, a Wembezi family lost two cars and part of their garage, in a fire at their home. In another incident, that emphasised the importance of a fire fighting service at the municipality, two people were killed in a fiery two-car collision. On Sunday two people were killed and a third person left seriously injured, following a collision on the N3. One of the cars burst into flames upon impact. A source, who attended the scene yesterday, said it was disconcerting that there were no fire brigade vehicles available to attend to the crash. “Timing, when responding to a crash scene, is everything. Emergency teams need the correct equipment in order to do their jobs,” he said. Chairperson of the Umtshezi Fire Protection Association, Warren Blaker, said they were called to assist in the Wembezi fire.

He said they worked quickly to prevent the fire from reaching the rest of the home.

Blaker said the problems with the fire engines came to light two years ago.

He said the municipality had an old fleet and one of the vehicles constantly broke down, while the second has not been used in many years.

“This is very disconcerting. We must be able to respond to fires and never be complacent,” he said.

Blaker said they have to rely on the services of fire trucks from Ladysmith, Bergville and Mooi River fire stations.

“When the Clover factory burnt, earlier this year, the Estcourt fire department basically sent out an auxiliary vehicle that was not equipped to attend to the fire. We had to call in for assistance from other stations,” he said.

A source close to the Estcourt fire station said it was disheartening for the team of firefighters, who were trained professionals.

PR councillor Abbas Warasally said the fire department serviced a large area and needed the correct equipment in order to effectively carry out its mandate.

Earlier this month, The Mercury reported that the municipality had no fire engines.

At the time, it was reported that two engines, one a Land Rover and the other a Mercedes, had been leased from Fire Raiders, a Johannesburg-based service provider. However, since then, both vehicles have been taken away from the municipality.

At the time, municipal manager Petrus Mkhize said there was no danger, as the municipality had received parts to fix its own two fire engines. Mkhize did not respond to a request for comment.

The Mercury