In another incident, that emphasised the importance of a fire fighting service at the municipality, two people were killed in a fiery two-car collision. On Sunday two people were killed and a third person left seriously injured, following a collision on the N3. One of the cars burst into flames upon impact.
A source, who attended the scene yesterday, said it was disconcerting that there were no fire brigade vehicles available to attend to the crash.
“Timing, when responding to a crash scene, is everything. Emergency teams need the correct equipment in order to do their jobs,” he said.
Chairperson of the Umtshezi Fire Protection Association, Warren Blaker, said they were called to assist in the Wembezi fire.