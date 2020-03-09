Estcourt firemen blamed for R1m damage to hired equipment

Durban - The Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt) Municipality has been accused of causing almost R1million worth of damage to firefighting equipment it had been renting. Johannesburg company Fire Raiders accused the municipality of damaging two of its fire engines that it had leased last year. They were returned to the company in September. At the time, there were allegations the municipality was in financial trouble and could no longer keep the fire engines. But the municipality said the engines had been returned because the fire season was over. The rental period was August and September last year. In response to the allegations of damage, the municipality accused the company of “sour grapes” after its contract had been terminated. In the company’s emailed correspondence to the municipality, which The Mercury has seen, it accused the municipality of operating their equipment “in a very abusive manner with no consideration of types of damage that will occur. It sent pictures of the damage and the amounts it cost to repair.

In one invoice, the damage was around R707000, and in another there was damage of about R200000.

In the correspondence, the company said attempts to get the municipality to take responsibility had been stonewalled. It said both the Mercedes- Benz fire engine and the Land Rover had been damaged by firefighters of the municipality while the vehicles were on loan to the municipality.

“Fire Raiders has inspected the fire engines on their return from you and has identified several structural and other components and parts on both fire engines which were damaged.

“We have tried our level best to address this matter in a fair and professional manner and we are obviously open for any communication from the municipality if they would need to obtain more information or want to contest our claims and the attached report with pictures of the damage.

“However, the municipality has up to date failed dismally to engage with us in this regard,” said the company in one email.

Wiek Alberts, general manager of Fire Raiders, said they would be escalating the matter with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs as they had not received any communication or the courtesy of a reply from any of the senior officials of the municipality.

Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality manager Patrick Mkhize said the allegations were “sour grapes”. “We had a month-to-month contract, and after our fire engine was fixed, we did not renew their contract. They can go to court this one we will defend.”

