eThekwini ANC councillors complain about negative publicity

Durban - ANC councillors are considering curtailing media access to eThekwini municipal meetings following a “barrage” of negative media reports about the council. While ANC councillor Thembo Ntuli stopped short of calling for media restrictions to City meetings, he said that it was unacceptable that while there were many other municipalities in the province, eThekwini seemed to be the only one reported on.

Council meetings, executive committee meetings and portfolio committee meetings are public meetings that can be attended by the media and members of the public. They are private only when they have been classified as in-committee. The issue of media reporting on the City came up after opposition parties raised concerns that they were receiving critical information about municipal operations through media reports. DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said it was concerning that he was asked questions by the media about City reports that he had not seen.

He used as an example the story published by The Mercury on Monday that revealed that the investigation into the alleged over-expenditure on the contract for installing street lights in the City had been completed and had been sent to the financial misconduct board. Ntuli said he was concerned about the leaking of City reports. “I have raised the issue of the media before, whether we should be sitting like this with the media in the meeting or whether we should be engaging them (after the meeting). We should look at what other departments are doing,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli noted that there were many municipalities in the province that were not subjected to the negative media reports that eThekwini was facing. He took aim at councillors whom he said participated in the portrayal of the City in a negative light, adding that those who speak negatively about the City in the media should be charged. Another ANC councillor, Nkosenhle Madlala, cited how reports were leaked by people fighting in the municipality.

He added that this was worsened by reporters who did not verify their facts before publishing. “I support councillor Mthethwa (in the complaint about learning of critical information through the media). The reports in the media put us on the backfoot. We need to put a lid on the leaking of reports, because the municipality is taking a beating due to this bad practice (leaking of reports),” he said. Madlala added that councillors who breached the councillor code of conduct should be sanctioned.