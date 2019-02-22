DURBAN - The days could be numbered for the land invaders in the Cato Crest area after the Durban High Court has today granted the eThekwini Municipality an order compelling land invaders to make representations to the court why it must not grant an order evicting them from Municipal land occupied illegally.



According to the order, the community needs to be notified first and they have been given until Friday next week to vacate Municipal land, failure to which could result in eviction.





EThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, has welcomed the decision of the court. She appealed to all residents to refrain from invading land.





“We are a caring city but under no circumstances shall we allow laws to be undermined in broad day light. It is our responsibility as the City to also protect our residents that may be on the receiving end of this illicit behaviour. Yes, we do admit that our people need land more especially in urban areas with a hope of getting employment opportunities, but that does not justify land grabs. We are now moving to a stage where we are going to ensure that those invading land are prosecuted and locked up. This dents the image of our City and it has to stop” said Gumede.





Gumede called on leaders from the civil society and other political formations to desist from inciting people to invade land.





“We have leaders that are taking an advantage of our desperate people. They have now turned their plight into a political football and we know very well they do not have people at heart. They want to use them to destabilise this municipality. We are calling upon all our residents not to heed such leaders because all what they want to do is to scare investors that we desperately need to come create job opportunities in our city” said Gumede.





The City is expected to meet land invaders tomorrow to inform them of the outcome of the court.



