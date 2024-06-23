eThekwini attracting investment from the US

Investors in New York, US, have indicated interest in investing in the eThekwini Municipality. In a statement, the municipality said the economy of eThekwini Municipality has received a major shot-in-the-arm after investors and captains of industry from various sectors in the US pledged new future investment.

This follows a series of strategic engagements which are being held in the US led by chairperson of the Economic Development and Planning Committee Councillor Thembo Ntuli. The City said this is a welcome boost for the City and an overwhelming vote of confidence in the economic fundamentals which define Durban as a conducive investment destination. It said the overarching message delivered by eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele is that ‘Durban is open for business’.

Addressing the delegates in New York during the reSURGEnce investment power breakfast session and activation, Mbhele said: “We are here to cement linkages between Durban and US-based investors and businesses. We invite you to work with us, invest with us, reap the enormous benefits that will flow out of this reSURGEnce Conference which will be held in Durban from 17 to 21 July 2024,” said Mbhele. The activations and engagements are also a precursor to the reSURGEnce Conference taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) from July 17–21, 2024.