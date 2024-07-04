eThekwini begins removing election posters

Political parties that have failed to remove their election posters within the eThekwini Municipality are set for steep fines as the municipality has begun removing those posters. The parties had 30 days after the elections to remove the posters and were repeatedly warned that should they fail, they will be fined. The parties could be forced to pay thousands of rand in fines depending on the number of posters had been removed by the municipality instead of the party itself.

The municipality said during the election period, consideration was given to relaxing some of the requirements (in putting up posters) in the spirit of promoting democracy. The election was on May 29. The municipality said yesterday in a statement, “EThekwini Municipality, through its General Advertising Branch, has commenced with the removal of election campaign material from electricity street poles and other municipal infrastructure.

“Political parties were required to remove election posters within 30 days after the election date.Starting from 01 July 2024, Signage Inspectors have been actively removing these posters and will impose fines on political parties once the process is complete.” Political parties and independent candidates were allowed to have a maximum of 800 posters per ward. Council will charge a fine of R1,193.00 per poster removed by the General Advertising Branch.