eThekwini city manager wants bail conditions relaxed

DURBAN – EThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza has gone to court seeking to have his bail conditions reviewed in order to return to work. The matter was heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday and is being opposed by the State. The matter was adjourned to today. Nzuza was arrested early last year in connection with a R430 million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender fraud and corruption case with Zandile Gumede and other high-ranking city officials. Nzuza’s wife, Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza, is also facing charges in connection with the matter. Nzuza is currently out on bail of R50 000. He appeared in court last November for contravening the conditions of his bail. His bail was not revoked, but he was warned by the court he had to strictly adhere to the bail conditions imposed. The conditions were also tightened, and Nzuza was barred from being involved in supply chain management processes. Nzuza is on special leave from the municipality after he requested it as he said he did not want to breach his bail conditions.

State prosecutor Hazel Siraramen said yesterday it was the prosecution’s position the bail conditions should not be amended.

Siraramen said Nzuza should not return to work if it meant he would be violating his bail conditions, until the matter was finalised.

Advocate Doda Madonsela, SC, acting for Nzuza, said the State’s witness list could be amended and further names added to it which would allow Nzuza to return to his job.

But Hawks investigating officer Colonel Ngoako Mpaki said he opposed the application and was concerned certain names of officials were specifically mentioned.

Mpaki added he had many witnesses, ranging from senior staff to junior staff in various departments at the municipality.

He said he was not willing to divulge any names.

“These witnesses are scared. Some no longer operate with the investigative team for fear of victimisation. Others are resigning, because they felt intimidated,” said Mpaki.

He said they appeared to be psychologically affected by being witnesses in the matter.

“Reason being, senior officials involved in criminal activities who got arrested and got bail, returned to their positions, and nothing has been done in terms of disciplinary action.”

Mpaki said it was his duty to protect the witnesses and the integrity of the case.

He said if Nzuza returned to work, he would be returning to the scene of the alleged crime.

[email protected]

The Mercury