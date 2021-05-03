EThekwini councillors face probe over food parcels

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Municipality councillors are facing an investigation after they failed to submit a list of beneficiaries who received food parcels or vouchers from them as part of the Covid-19 social relief programme.

The Speaker of the municipality, Weziwe Thusi, said 49 councillors had failed to submit lists and had been referred for an ethics investigation.

The figure of those who failed to comply represents almost half of the councillors in the council – there are 110 councillors in eThekwini.

It was not immediately clear who the councillors were, however their names have been given to their party whips.

Their failure, despite repeated requests to provide the lists, has raised speculation that there might have been fraud in the handing over of the parcels.

While delivering her Speaker’s Report, Thusi said the councillors had been warned on several occasions to hand over the lists.

“On the auditor-general’s finding pertaining to the social relief programme, food parcels and or vouchers, council will recall that in February 2021 it was reported that the A-G could not complete the 2019/20 audit on the municipality’s Covid-19 social relief programme for food parcels since documents confirming the beneficiaries of the programme were not complete, not all 110 councillors (submitted).

“Ward councillors were urged to return the required beneficiary registers to enable the A-G to complete the audit accordingly, and avoid a possible finding.

“Unfortunately, 49 ward councillors did not heed this request, and as a result a finding has been confirmed by the A-G in this regard associated with fraud risks,” she said.

A list of all those ward councillors who did not submit the beneficiary lists had been issued to the respective party whips, she added.

“Those ward councillors are possibly in breach of the councillors’ code of conduct.

“The said ward councillors shall be referred accordingly to the ethics committee for an investigation and it will make appropriate recommendations,” she said.

IFP chief whip Ntombifuthi Gumede said as far as she knew, all the IFP ward councillors had submitted their lists.

She said if the process had been fair and open from the onset, such problems would not have materialised.

“There has been a complaint that not all people had benefited fairly and in most cases only a few individuals benefited.

“We have heard of instances where three people in one family benefited, in some cases, addresses of people who did not benefit were put down as having benefited.

“All this could have been avoided if all the parties in the ward were asked to submit their lists, compiled as a single list of beneficiaries,” she said.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said the party was waiting for the Speaker’s office to reveal the names of the councillors who had not submitted lists.

He said they were aware that some councillors had worked with ward committees on this programme and would have to collect information from them.

“We urge the councillors to submit this so it does not become a finding against the municipality.”

THE MERCURY