eThekwini councillors ‘get death threats’ that cut across political divide, claims speaker, including him and the mayor

DURBAN - TWO-THIRDS of eThekwini Municipality councillors, including mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, have received death threats since assuming office almost two months ago, council speaker Thabani Nyawose claimed yesterday. Speaking to The Mercury after the killing of councillor Minenhle Mkhize on Saturday, Nyawose said the threats were not limited to ANC councillors, but cut across the political divide.

He blamed a group of thugs he said had created a market as hit men targeting public representatives, especially councillors. “Since I became a councillor in November I have been threatened by a person who claimed there was a price of R100 000 on my head, and demanded that I pay him R80 000 to spare my life. I just refused. The mayor and council whip have also received threats.” Nyawose said eight incidents had been presented to the SAPS’s Crime Intelligence Unit, but there had been no feedback on whether the councillors in question should receive VIP protection.

“The problem is that while there could be a valid threat against a councillor, I cannot approve this (security) without the green light from the police, because the use of money for this purpose without their authorisation would amount to irregular and wasteful expenditure.” He said they were hoping to receive feedback on the eight requests for protection before the end of the week. IFP whip Mdu Nkosi said Mkhize’s killing had tarnished the image of the municipality, and showed the nasty side of working in public office.

“The fact of the matter is that one has only one life, and every effort should be made to protect it. But equally, limits should be set on how much should be spent on security arrangements for public representatives,” said Nkosi, who added that no threats had been received by IFP councillors. EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza said any councillor who believed their life was in danger should rather vacate their councillor’s position and choose a new path. Khoza said the EFF did not see any valid reasons for the provision of bodyguards for councillors, saying such a move was a costly exercise and a massive financial burden for ratepayers.

Last year before the local government elections in November, it was revealed by Kaunda that the municipality had spent R70 million over a three-month period on bodyguards. Khoza said they had noticed a ballooning bill for security provision, and blamed infighting within the ANC as the primary cause for this spending. “If you look now we have by-elections in February because an ANC councillor was killed. There have been no arrests since the killing. The governing party must solve its internal problems,” Khoza said.

The DA called on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, to do everything to ensure that all councillors – regardless of the party they were affiliated to – were able to execute their duties without fearing for their lives. The party also called on the SAPS to ensure that justice was upheld and that the guilty parties were brought to book, noting that Mkhize’s killing took place just a few months after the ANC candidate for ward 101 was killed. Hlomuka called on law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, whom he said were hell-bent on destabilising local government.