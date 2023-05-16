eThekwini councillors still failing to perform basic mandatory tasks despite warnings

Durban - The speaker of the eThekwini Municipality, Thabani Nyawose, wants councillors in the City to publicly explain their inability to meet with their communities, which is part of the requirements of the job. Councillors are by law expected to hold community meetings, but many in eThekwini are failing in this regard, and have been warned several times by the speaker to improve.

Nyawose suggested calling a debate in council to give the councillors an opportunity to express their frustrations leading to their inability to hold community engagements. During a council meeting recently, Nyawose said there was no improvement in the situation, revealing that of the 111 wards, only 10 ward councillors had delivered reports detailing meetings with their communities. “In conclusion, on the issue of community engagement, I can see that there is no improvement, from the beginning of our term we are struggling with this item.