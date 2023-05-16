eThekwini councillors still failing to perform basic mandatory tasks despite warnings

Durban - The speaker of the eThekwini Municipality, Thabani Nyawose, wants councillors in the City to publicly explain their inability to meet with their communities, which is part of the requirements of the job.
Councillors are by law expected to hold community meetings, but many in eThekwini are failing in this regard, and have been warned several times by the speaker to improve.
Nyawose suggested calling a debate in council to give the councillors an opportunity to express their frustrations leading to their inability to hold community engagements.
During a council meeting recently, Nyawose said there was no improvement in the situation, revealing that of the 111 wards, only 10 ward councillors had delivered reports detailing meetings with their communities.
“In conclusion, on the issue of community engagement, I can see that there is no improvement, from the beginning of our term we are struggling with this item.
“Maybe we need to open debate on a day in council so that we understand what the challenges are that make us perform so badly, where councillors will share with the speaker the challenges and frustration or problems that we have in convening these meetings,” he said, adding that he had been talking about the matter for some time but there had been no improvement.
“On community engagement meetings, they remain a critical aspect of municipal operations. Such gatherings have to be recorded and reported accordingly,” he said.
Nyawose added that other than these engagements being statutory in terms of the council code of conduct, they were also monitored by the national treasurer as compulsory indicators in service delivery implementation plans.