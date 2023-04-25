eThekwini DSW unit details waste collection plans

The head of Durban Solid Waste in eThekwini Municipality, Noluthando Magewu, has outlined changes being implemented by the unit to manage waste collection in the City. The moves include increasing the frequency of collection, piloting community-based collection initiatives and the effective monitoring of refuse removal.

Magewu recently said she had inherited a unit that was besieged by mistrust among the staff. Former head of the unit, Raymond Rampersad, who took early retirement recently, has been harshly criticised by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who accused him of failing to execute his task of ensuring effective waste collection in the City. Rampersad denied the claims.

Since Magewu took over the reins, the municipality has claimed that refuse collection has improved and the City is looking cleaner, however, this has been disputed by councillors in the opposition benches. During an engagement on the municipality’s communication platform, “eThekwini matters”, Magewu detailed the interventions she has made and the role the community could play in ensuring that the City is kept clean. “I knew that I was walking into an environment that had serious issues because of having been in the organisation. I knew that speaking the truth all the time and earning the trust of the people is what will take us further,” she said.

She said in addressing the challenges faced by the unit, she implemented a three-pronged strategy. “I knew that if we do not stabilise the operations, and earn credibility back in the eyes of the ratepayers, it does not matter how fancy our strategy was going to be, so we went out with a very simple tactical strategy.” She said she started by looking at business processes. “You cannot run a business without data. If you do not know how many runs (trucks driving around), if you do not know if you have done all your runs that day, then what business are you running?

“I pretty much introduced daily reporting that would have your tonnage (waste collected), your trucks and their status and the number of runs, the shifts, who manned the shifts. “This is really basic information and in that it also familiarised me with the issues that are in the business,” she said. Magewu said the most important thing about daily reports is to identify the issues and to timeously deal with them. She admitted that the unit was still struggling with collecting waste in informal areas and was looking to re-conceptualise how it deals with these areas and at increasing the frequency of collections in them.