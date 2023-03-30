eThekwini Executive Committee to hold meetings in rural parts of municipality

Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has committed that the city leadership will be visiting all parts of the municipality, especially the rural parts, adding that they wanted to demonstrate that they represented all the residents. The commitment was made during a meeting of the Executive Committee (Exco) which was held in oThongathi this week.

The committee visited a number of water treatment plants as part of oversight to ensure that the resumption of normal water supply in parts of eThekwini was going according to plan. “We are going to all corners of eThekwini and as Exco members we must be prepared to visit the rural parts of the municipality. If this means that we have to get gear to enable us to go the rural parts, so be it,” said the mayor. He stressed that such a move would go a long way towards ensuring a sense of belonging for everyone living within the municipality.