eThekwini faces fierce backlash over 'ridiculous' proposed tariff hikes

DOUBLE-digit tariff increases proposed by eThekwini Municipality will put more strain on the already embattled ratepayers. This is the view of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association and other ratepayer organisations following the tabling of the city’s draft budget for the 2025-2026 financial year. The ratepayer organisation yesterday told The Mercury that these hikes are unreasonable and they cannot accept these significant tariff increases. The increases are a concern even for the municipality, which admitted that they are likely to put more strain on the already embattled ratepayers.

Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba said the city is concerned about some of these tariff increases, particularly on electricity and water, as they will adversely affect consumers who are already struggling to meet their monthly financial obligations. “For this reason, we are directing the City Manager to engage ­uMngeni-uThukela Water Board to revise their tariffs.”The consolidated draft budget totals R71.3 billion, consisting of an operating budget of R64.2bn and a capital budget of R7.1bn. This budget strategically addresses the complex operating environment and key Integrated Development Plan (IDP) priorities, based on a realistic projected base collection rate of 93%. It said the proposed average tariff increases for the 2025/26 financial year are 6.5%, with the following specific adjustments:

Electricity: 12.72%

Water: domestic 15%, business 16%

Refuse removal: domestic 9.9%, business 9%

Sanitation: domestic 13%, business 14% The city said the public is encouraged to participate in the public participation process for the draft budget and proposed tariff adjustments, which will begin soon. Ish Prahladh, of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, said “Ratepayers and residents cannot accept double-digit tariff increases. The economy is down; there are no jobs, companies are closing, and unemployment is on the rise.” He said there will definitely be an uproar, and they will be holding meetings with their members.

“Remember, eThekwini has a lot of unnecessary expenses that can be curtailed, which would lessen the burden of the increases. For example, the R1.8 million for rebranding and expensive vehicles being bought for politicians could be halved. More money in the kitty means fewer tariff increases.” The Westville Ratepayers Association called the proposed increases “ridiculous” while the Manor Garden Ratepayers Association said the increases are not in line with uMngeni and Eskom hikes. “The ratepayers cannot afford these increases. People are closing businesses and moving. Times are tough all over, and these increases are not in line with uMngeni and Eskom increases,” said Janus Horn of the Manor Garden Ratepayers.

“Service delivery is poor, and repairs take an extremely long time. Our infrastructure is crumbling. We have had two weekends in a row where residents have been without electricity for nearly 48 hours, followed by five-hour outages. This is mainly due to illegal connections. We do not support any increases!” Political parties in the council also expressed unhappiness over the increases. Minority Front councillor Sunitha Maharaj said the party does not support the tariff hikes for electricity, water and sanitation. It did, however, support taking the budget to the people for consultation.“We have faith in the city that after listening to the plight of our people they will revise these figures. If they don’t, they will not be able to stop the (numbers of the) city’s debtors, ballooning,” she said.