eThekwini fire chief concerned about the illegal conversion of buildings

Durban – Phakade Mchunu, of eThekwini's Fire and Emergency Services has urged “property owners” in the city to refrain from illegally converting their building use from their original and approved purpose. He was referring to buildings being changed, for instance, from an office building to a residential one illegally.

Mchunu was speaking on the roles that the fire unit plays beyond just putting out fires. He said one of their roles is fire by-law enforcement where they have encountered this problem of buildings being used illegally. Speaking on the eThekwini Municipality's online platform, eThekwini Matters, Mchunu said the illegal changing of the occupancy purpose for a building was a huge concern. The official revealed that even the smallest of changes to the original design of the building can be a fire hazard. He said that some business owners put up burglar bars at certain exits and entrances of their businesses.