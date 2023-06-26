eThekwini fire department responding to about 1000 fires a month

Durban – The eThekwini Municipality fire department responds to about 1 000 fires per month.
Phakade Mchunu, the head of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services, said most of these fires occurred in informal settlements.
Mchunu was speaking on the municipality’s online video platform, “eThekwini Matters”.
He said it was important for people to immediately get to safety when there was a fire and not to try to salvage their belongings, as this could lead to them getting burnt or killed.
“After you contact us about the fire, get out of that (burning house). We understand that very often there will be important things like ID books that we need to survive, but it's better to battle to get a new ID than to lose your life,” he said.
He also touched on bringing the fire services closer to communities.
“We can't build big stations everywhere they are needed, so we need to look at other ways of being able to bring those services close to the community.”
The city has fire stations in all its regions and they recently unveiled stations in Verulam, uMkomaas and Cato Ridge.
“We urge the community to work with us that when we enforce fire by-laws. The intention is to protect the community, their property and their lives. We urge them to work with us so that when we issue the by-laws, they follow them,” he said.