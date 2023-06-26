eThekwini fire department responding to about 1000 fires a month

Phakade Mchunu, the head of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services, said most of these fires occurred in informal settlements.

Mchunu was speaking on the municipality’s online video platform, “eThekwini Matters”.

He said it was important for people to immediately get to safety when there was a fire and not to try to salvage their belongings, as this could lead to them getting burnt or killed.

“After you contact us about the fire, get out of that (burning house). We understand that very often there will be important things like ID books that we need to survive, but it's better to battle to get a new ID than to lose your life,” he said.