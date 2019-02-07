eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that the controversial orange bag recycling project is up and running again.

DURBAN - eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that the controversial orange bag recycling project is up and running again. Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there would be parts of Durban that may not have received their orange bags as yet, but it was only a matter of time until they did.

Last year, the city was criticised after a forensic investigation revealed that a contract for the supply of orange recycling bags to the city, to the tune of R90million, had been awarded to a company that lacked experience and technical knowledge.

The Mercury previously reported that, according to the investigator’s report, Persian Star Investments 11 CC was “wrongly awarded the tender”.

Persian Star’s inability to handle the contract meant that the city regularly ran out of bags. It was later found that even though the city cancelled the contract with Persian Star, money was still paid to the company.

Durban Solid Waste head Raymond Rampersad said the city was ready to contribute to the sustainability of the environment through the project.

“In the past few months, Durban Solid Waste had been experiencing challenges with the project, which was hindered by the recycling project in the city,” he said.

- THE MERCURY