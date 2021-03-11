eThekwini mayor accused of suppressing ’politically damaging’ information

Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has been accused of abusing his powers by suppressing information that might be “politically damaging”. The accusations were levelled by opposition parties following an executive committee meeting which they boycotted as they felt it was improper. On Monday, Kaunda sent a notice to exco councillors informing them that yesterday morning there would be a special exco meeting, and on the agenda was a single item to be discussed. It was stated that the item was an in committee (under confidential matters) item. The opposition parties declined to discuss the nature of the item as it was illegal to reveal such information and could attract sanction. The parties said they decided to boycott the meeting because they felt there was no justification to classify it as a confidential matter, saying there was nothing confidential about it.

They said this was a blatant attempt to suppress information from the public under the cloak of confidentiality, adding that this was an abuse of power granted to the mayor to classify items.

DA councillor Nicole Graham said that after failing to get clarity of why a simple item was classified as confidential, she decided not to attend.

“The item that was on the agenda was just a politically sensitive issue that the mayor probably just wanted to keep out of the media, there was nothing about it that was confidential,” said Graham.

“While it is the prerogative of the chair (mayor) to classify matters as confidential, we feel that this was the abuse of the rules of order process just hiding politically sensitive information in order to avoid a political backlash,” she said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said they did not have a problem with the item that was being discussed, as the municipality had a standing policy to handle such matters delicately.

“We have a serious problem for this item to be placed as a confidential matter – under confidential matters you place items that are supposed to be a secret; there is nothing secretive about the item that was to be discussed.

“We feel that the mayor was poorly advised on this issue, this creates unnecessary controversy and questions as to why such a simple matter should be classified as confidential. It creates an impression that the council is up to no good and is trying to hide something.”

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said he would not be able to speak on the matter as he did not know what the opposition members were referring to.

