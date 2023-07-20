eThekwini mayor announces steps to help waste pickers after Buffelsdraai landfill shooting

Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has announced that steps that will be undertaken by the municipality to assist waste pickers at the Buffelsdraai landfill site, north of Durban. The announcement was made on Thursday after the City said it had a fruitful community meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting came after a violent confrontation last week between waste pickers and security guards that led to the death of one person and injuries on both sides, the City said. The provincial police said last week that Verulam police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder following the incident on July 12. Kaunda said landfills had adverse effects on human life, and the municipality cannot risk having waste pickers inside such sites.

‘’Following the confrontation and the destruction at the site, the municipality took a decision to close it. Residents and businesses will be advised when the site re-opens. ‘’We must also state that no unauthorised persons are allowed at the site. This is because of the nature of the site. There is machinery that is used and harmful chemicals. These have negative effects on people,” said the mayor. Kaunda added that the waste pickers would be provided with a site for recycling purposes.