eThekwini mayor calls for investigation into number of accidents involving City buses in uMlazi

Durban – EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is concerned about the number of accidents involving the city’s buses that are operating in the uMlazi township. Kaunda said there was a disproportionate number of accidents involving the city’s buses in the township and an investigation should be conducted to determine the cause.

The mayor did not give figures as to the number nor the cost to repair the damage. He was speaking recently following complaints about the shortage of buses to transport the community. The city had to intervene recently amid public anger from the uMlazi community over the shortage of buses to transport residents. Kaunda said they had engaged with a bus operator in charge and the shortage of buses had been resolved. He said the city, however, wants the issue of accidents involving its buses in that area addressed.

“We are concerned about the number of accidents involving our buses in uMlazi township. We need to investigate why so many of our buses are getting involved in accidents in that area, even the new buses that we own, are mostly deployed in that township and they have gotten involved in accidents,” said Kaunda. This is the second time the city has raised concerns about uMlazi township and its vehicles. EThekwini Municipality recently revealed that its employees are under siege from brazen crime syndicates who are hijacking council vehicles, putting the lives of workers at risk and compromising service delivery.