Durban - eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has condemned the killing of a Metro Police officer who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Verulam on Monday.
Kaunda has urged the police to speed up the investigation into the killing and bring those responsible to book.
“Anyone who kills a police officer is attacking the authority of the state. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police,” he said.
Inspector Nhlanhla Mapumulo, 44, was gunned down along the R102, between Canelands and Verulam, just north of the city centre.
Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the Operations Centre received multiple calls just after 4:30pm on Monday.