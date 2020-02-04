eThekwini mayor condemns murder of metro cop killed in Verulam drive-by shooting









The officer sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at the scene. Picture: Rusa Durban - eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has condemned the killing of a Metro Police officer who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Verulam on Monday. Kaunda has urged the police to speed up the investigation into the killing and bring those responsible to book. “Anyone who kills a police officer is attacking the authority of the state. We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police,” he said. Inspector Nhlanhla Mapumulo, 44, was gunned down along the R102, between Canelands and Verulam, just north of the city centre. Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the Operations Centre received multiple calls just after 4:30pm on Monday.

"We were told that shots were being fired at a blue Toyota Corolla. Upon arrived, our officers found the vehicle parked in the centre of the road. The driver was found slumped over the passenger seat. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene," Balram said.

Maphumulo joined the municipality in the year 2000 and he was based at Verulam Station.

The Mayor has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Inspector Maphumulo. Our thoughts are with the family of Inspector Maphumulo during this time of bereavement.

Police confirmed that a case of murder was underway. It is alleged that the shooting was taxi-related and that hit men had bee following Maphumulo.

A source who spoke to The Mercury's sister publication, the Daily News, said the policeman life was threatened several times.

“He knew that people were looking for him. On several occasions, men carrying firearms came to the Verulam Metro police base looking for him. It is policeman like this that tarnish the image and reputation of the police,” the source said.

The Mercury