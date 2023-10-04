eThekwini mayor denies allegations City paid for ANC conference

Durban - The allegations that eThekwini Municipality used ratepayers money to pay for the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal to host its conference at the ICC are not going away, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was again forced this week to deny that any such payment was made.
Allegations that the City had paid almost R5 million for the ANC women's league to host its conference at the ICC emerged a few weeks ago.
During a council meeting a few weeks ago, councillors in the opposition benches demanded clarity whether there was any truth to the allegations, and the City denied them.
But during a press briefing this week, Kaunda was again forced to deny the allegations after ActionSA wrote to the City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU) head Thulani Ntobela, requesting that he launch an immediate investigation into the irregular use of public funds to pay for ANC party activities.
Kaunda told the media that the municipality would not engage in such, “ no matter how much we like you", adding that the accusation by ActionSA was just politicking.
ActionSA’s provincial chairperson and councillor Zwakele Mncwanho wrote in a statement: “eThekwini’s inaction in the matter of the R5 089 781.40 payment towards the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) elective conference, which took place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on the 4th to the 8th of August 2023, requires public scrutiny.
“We are aware that the final invoice from the ICC totalled R4 794 824.21, which was submitted to the municipality. In a damning development, the Deputy City Manager, Mr Sipho Cele’s signature appears on the agreement contract between the Municipality and the ICC,” he wrote.
He said that while they had previously written to the City Manager, Musa Mbhele, Municipal’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and ANC Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo, seeking answers in this matter, responses from both Mbhele and Mtolo had been unsatisfactory.