eThekwini mayor denies allegations City paid for ANC conference

Durban - The allegations that eThekwini Municipality used ratepayers money to pay for the ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal to host its conference at the ICC are not going away, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was again forced this week to deny that any such payment was made. Allegations that the City had paid almost R5 million for the ANC women's league to host its conference at the ICC emerged a few weeks ago.

During a council meeting a few weeks ago, councillors in the opposition benches demanded clarity whether there was any truth to the allegations, and the City denied them. But during a press briefing this week, Kaunda was again forced to deny the allegations after ActionSA wrote to the City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU) head Thulani Ntobela, requesting that he launch an immediate investigation into the irregular use of public funds to pay for ANC party activities. Kaunda told the media that the municipality would not engage in such, “ no matter how much we like you", adding that the accusation by ActionSA was just politicking.