Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has added his voice to the call for national carrier, South African Airways to reconsider their decision to suspend operations on the Durban to Johannesburg route.
Kaunda was speaking following concerns raised by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who has asked for a meeting with SAA regarding the route termination.
EThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has noted with disappointment the
Kaunda said the 2019/20 tourism annual figures indicate that Durban visitor attendance increased by 4% domestic and down by 1% international. During the festive season, over a million visitors came to our city of which 250 000 were day visitors and majority of them are from the Gauteng Province. This is a clear indication that the Johannesburg to Durban route is lucrative,” he said.
Kaunda said it was important to note that last year, Durban celebrated a decade of Emirates direct flights to Durban, ferrying over two million passengers and thousands of tons of cargo on the route since the first take off on October 1, 2009.