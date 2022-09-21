eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda honours the outgoing head of Durban Solid Waste

Durban - Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has praised the outgoing head of Durban Solid Waste Raymond Rampersad as one of the dedicated and long-serving staff members of the city. Kaunda said he had been informed by the city manager Musa Mbhele that Rampersad had taken early retirement.

“The city manager has informed me that the head of DSW has taken early retirement, I was told that he would be leaving at the end of the month. “Rampersad is one of the hard-working and longest serving staff members of the city, we wish him well on his retirement,” said Kaunda. Rampersad revealed last week that he was leaving the metro after 38 years of service and 41 years in public service. There were allegations that he was leaving amid allegations that there was interference in his job and there was also undue political interference and pressure put on him.

He declined to speak on these allegations at the time. Kaunda reiterated his stance that the city needed to be clean. “I have given the city manager three months to come up with a turnaround plan to have a clean city, but we should not (be negative) not all parts of the city are dirty.

