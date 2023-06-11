eThekwini mayor outlines rates rebates, exemptions for new financial year

Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has revealed that more than 800 0000 households would benefit from the municipality's social relief programmes this coming financial year. Council adopted the R65.5 billion budget for the 2023/24 financial year during a special meeting on May 31. The budget is comprised of a R57.4bn operating budget and a R8.1bn capital budget.

Giving a breakdown of the municipality’s budget recently, Kaunda said more than 866 000 households would benefit from social relief packages, amounting to R4.47bn, in the financial year. The relief package includes property rates rebates and exemptions. “Residential properties valued up to R350 000 will be exempt from paying rates. For all other properties valued above R350 000, no rates will be charged on the first R120 000,” said Kaunda. The mayor said a further allowance would be afforded upon application to all residential property owners with a total household income of R4 220 and less; and with a property value of more than R350 000 and up to R650 000.