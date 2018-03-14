ETHEKWINI mayor Zandile Gumede has rejected accusations that Amadelangokubona, the self-styled radical economic transformation (RET) advocacy group, enjoys her support.





This follows an eThekwini procurement officer's claim of intimidation, threats and the use of violence directed at the city council’s supply-chain management personnel, would continue unabated as long the perpetrators knew Gumede had their back.





Gumede said she did not support the disruption of services, undermining of the city council’s authority and the breach of security in eThekwini.





Her spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said the mayor was “policy-driven and not anarchy-driven”.





“The mayor supports RET, not anarchy. Those who accuse her are just playing to the gallery because the mayor has nothing to do with disruptions,” said Mthunzi.





The mayor’s comments come after Amadelangokubona members stormed a disciplinary hearing of a procurement officer Zandile Sithole last Friday.





The group demanded Sithole be reinstated with immediate effect.





Sithole was suspended last year after allegations emerged she irregularly influenced the awarding of a tender. It also prompted a police probe.





Amadelangokubona, which according to several sources had weapons, threatened presiding officers, a human resources officer known only as Ashwin, senior legal officer Mbali Ngcobo and another lawyer contracted to the city council.





The procurement officer, who did not want to be named said: “The group operates with impunity and targets SCM sections of the municipality. They tell you the mayor is ‘our person’ and a champion of radical economic transformation.





“The mayor should not have allowed the participation of Amadelangokubona in the recent RET conference. Those people do not speak business language, but war language.





"They are using the RET narrative wrongly and no one is stopping them,” said the officer.





The municipality did not say how the group gained access to the venue where Sithole’s disciplinary hearing was being held.





Earlier this week, a 12-minute audio clip of the events at the hearing emerged. In a heated exchange, bristling with profanity, the group can be heard threatening presiding officers and demanding to know why Sithole, “a champion of RET” was being victimised.





As chaos raged, a man can be heard asking for the identity of the presiding officer.





“Who are you? We do not care, we are here, address us. We are representing RET.”





One of the presiding officers can be heard urging the group to have one person speak at a time.





To which they interjected in unison, “we are equal leaders, we are all going to speak”.





“We are speaking as leaders of different business forums, we are representing the RET which she (Sithole) is the champion of.





"If you people are suspending her, you are attacking us,” said one of the protesters.





They then prevented someone from trying to leave the room, demanding that they sit and listen to them.





They continue to interrogate the presiding officers demanding to know their credentials and when one lawyer says he is from the bar, they ask: “from the bar? Then what are you doing here?”





They also threatened Mbuso Ngcobo, head of the city council's integrity unit.





“Those victimising her(Sithole) must victimise her right now in front of us… don’t look at us like that, you don’t know us," a protester is heard saying.



