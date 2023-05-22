eThekwini mayor to face questions over delay in release of report on ‘inflated’ street-light contract

Durban - The report investigating the allegations of over-expenditure on a contract to install street lights in Durban is complete and has been sent to the Financial Misconduct Board to be considered. ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala confirmed that the investigation was complete but refused to elaborate on what was found, saying the matter was still “technically” sub judice.

The DA in the eThekwini Municipality said it would take on the mayor Mxolisi Kaunda this week on the delay in releasing the report. Madlala said: “As the ANC we are awaiting the finalisation of the internal processes, but we are clear that where there is evidence of wrongdoing, heads will roll.” Giving the background to the contract, Madlala said the previous contract started around April 2019 and was stopped by the head of electricity in February 2020, after he was alerted about overspending by the Finance Unit.

The investigation was centred around the municipal systems, including how work orders were issued and paid when there was no budget on the contract. The investigation was also going to uncover if the actual work was done. A number of companies were appointed in terms of the contract. The contract was originally valued at R91 million but this figure rose to an apparent R579m.

While the municipality has acknowledged over-expenditure on the contract, it has denied that R579m was spent. However, it has not revealed how much was spent over and above the original contract amount. The increase was astounding especially as the companies did not have to buy the light bulbs, they were told to collect them from the City’s store and carry out the installations. The revelations also sparked a public furore among Durban residents who found it hard to comprehend the expenditure in light of the fact that their areas were in the dark.

When the scandal emerged a few weeks ago, Kaunda had said that a report on the matter was “imminent”. “During the executive committee meeting this Tuesday (tomorrow) we will ask the mayor about the delays in releasing the report,” said DA councillor, Thabani Mthethwa. Mthethwa said they understood that the investigation by the City’s Integrity and Investigations Unit into the matter was complete.