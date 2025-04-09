eThekwini mayor warns of scrutiny for DA's role in government of national unity

Cyril Xaba, the mayor of the eThekwini Municipality, has warned that the ANC's working relationship with the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) will face significant scrutiny after the DA refused to support the national budget. The mayor stated that the DA's decision not to vote for the budget undermines the leadership roles occupied by its members as part of the government for national unity. He noted that DA members hold key positions, such as ministers, deputy ministers and chairpersons of portfolio committees.

Xaba made these remarks while addressing ANC members in uMhlanga, Durban, this week. The ANC was meeting with its members partly to engage with them on the work being done by the provincial task team and to introduce their candidate who will stand as a ward councillor in Ward 110 in the upcoming by-elections. During his address, the mayor touched on a variety of issues of global and national interest, including the GNU. He discussed the sticking points in the discussions that unfolded between the ANC and the DA, which led to the DA's decision to refuse to support the national budget. The ANC managed to pass the budget with the votes of the smaller parties, including those not in the GNU. The DA has filed court papers to challenge the passing of this budget.