eThekwini mayor warns of scrutiny for DA's role in government of national unity

Cyril Xaba, the mayor of the eThekwini Municipality, has warned that the ANC's working relationship with the DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) will face significant scrutiny after the DA refused to support the national budget.
The mayor stated that the DA's decision not to vote for the budget undermines the leadership roles occupied by its members as part of the government for national unity. He noted that DA members hold key positions, such as ministers, deputy ministers and chairpersons of portfolio committees.
Xaba made these remarks while addressing ANC members in uMhlanga, Durban, this week. The ANC was meeting with its members partly to engage with them on the work being done by the provincial task team and to introduce their candidate who will stand as a ward councillor in Ward 110 in the upcoming by-elections.
During his address, the mayor touched on a variety of issues of global and national interest, including the GNU. He discussed the sticking points in the discussions that unfolded between the ANC and the DA, which led to the DA's decision to refuse to support the national budget. The ANC managed to pass the budget with the votes of the smaller parties, including those not in the GNU.
The DA has filed court papers to challenge the passing of this budget.
Xaba stated, "We (ANC) had to pass the budget with the support of the other parties as the DA had refused to support it."
The mayor informed attendees that the failure to support the budget could have consequences for the DA. "There is a feeling that you cannot trust those DA chairpersons of committees to oversee a budget they voted against. Chairpersons are important in committees, and committees play a significant oversight role in the work of parliament," said Xaba.
He concluded by stating that the ANC might find it difficult to justify to the other parties how the party continues to work with the DA. "Even other parties that supported us in voting for the budget will have questions: How are you (ANC) still entrusting these people (DA) with these positions?"