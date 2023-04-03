eThekwini mayor welcomes Queen Mary 2 to Durban

Durban – There was excitement and festivities to mark the arrival of the Queen Mary 2, the only ocean liner still in service, in Durban on Monday morning. The ship arrived in the port for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2 000 passengers are expected to disembark and go on a tour of Durban and other tourist hot spots in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 950 crew members and the passengers were treated to traditional Zulu and Bollywood dance performances on their arrival. Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who was also present, said the docking of Queen Mary 2 in the city couldn’t have come at a better time. “The Easter holidays are almost here, and we are busy with our winter season destination promotion campaign. City tours for passengers have been organised to showcase the many tourism offerings of the city. We want the ship’s passengers to return to our beautiful city.”

Kaunda said passengers would explore the city on rickshaw buses, visit the Valley of 1000 Hills, and take a cultural tour to the Victoria Indian Market. “Some are going on a historical tour visiting attractions including the Durban City Hall, the Playhouse Theatre, KwaMuhle Museum, and other historic sites.” Kaunda presented a gift to the ship’s captain, Andrew Hall.