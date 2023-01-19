eThekwini metro police want to set up task team to probe syndicate stealing city assets after employee nabbed for alleged diesel theft

Durban - A criminal syndicate is operating within eThekwini Municipality, causing massive financial losses to the city through the theft of assets that include diesel and spare parts for motor vehicles. Evidence of the syndicate, which has sparked calls for a law-enforcement task team to be set up to put a stop to it, emerged following the arrest of a municipal truck driver who allegedly stole more than R200 000 worth of diesel from the municipality in two months.

The employee was arrested this week near Adams Mission, south of Durban, in a joint operation by the SAPS and metro police. Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said it was alleged that the truck driver would fill up the municipal truck with diesel and then drain the fuel tank and load the stolen fuel into containers. He would then drive a few kilometres and return to the depot to fill up again. “It is suspected that he has been doing this for five years,” said Zungu.

The report on the arrest shows that between November and December last year, he may have stolen about R207 000 worth of diesel. The arrest sparked outrage among opposition parties who said this pointed to serious rot, lack of proper system control and incompetent managers within the municipality. Deputy head of metro police Sbonelo Mchunu said after the arrest, they discovered that the rot ran deep, with a syndicate operating stealing anything from diesel to spares. “I will be writing to the city manager Musa Mbhele to get authority to establish a task team consisting of the Hawks and metro police to delve deeper into this economically destructive crime. We may just expand the terms of reference and scope of the task team of SAPS and metro police (which is already working) dealing with municipal copper theft.”

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said a task team should be set up to look into the syndicate allegation. “The municipality is on the brink of collapse because of such activities.” He said if the driver was found guilty in the court of law, the municipality should file a claim to recover the money stolen from his employer and compel him to reveal his accomplices.

“A task team must be set up to look at why this person’s supervisors did not raise the alarm about this issue. If they did not know something was wrong, then it is clear that they are not fit for the positions they hold,” said Nkosi. DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said if the theft went on for five years, it meant that there were serious problems within the municipality. “The investigation cannot be limited to just the low-level workers, it should focus on people at management levels as well, as to why they did not see this.”

He said it was not the first time there had been claims of abuse of city resources. “There have been reports of city petrol cards being used in Gauteng when a city vehicle might not have been there.” African Democratic Change councillor Visvin Reddy said the theft was just the tip of the iceberg. “Municipal corruption is widespread because there is no leadership and effective monitoring.”