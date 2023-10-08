eThekwini mulls ‘extreme’ solutions to deal with problem buildings

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is piloting “extreme” solutions to tackle the problem of hijacked or dilapidated buildings in the city centre. Daniels Pentasaib of the eThekwini Building Inspectorate recently spoke of the action being taken to address the issue of problem buildings. He was speaking on the City’s communication platform, eThekwini Matters.

The are about 80 buildings across the city that fall under the problem buildings category, with about 16 of these being classified as hijacked buildings. EThekwini Municipality and other municipalities across the country are clamping down on bad buildings following a devastating fire in Johannesburg a few weeks ago that killed more than 70 people and laid bare the problems of hijacked or dilapidated buildings in cities. “Currently we have confirmed 16 hijacked buildings; nine are privately owned, four provincial, five municipal and one government,” he said.

Explaining the process to be followed, he said: “Part of the intervention that we have put in place is to go to the high court for an evacuation order, and once we have received that we will seal it to make sure that it is not reoccupied. “Depending on the order we receive the City could either demolish or rehabilitate and put it up for sale in the market via normal tender,” he said. He added that another option they were piloting was the sale and execution of properties. There were about five buildings where the City had followed this process.

“If there are monies outstanding up to a certain amount then we can go the sales and execution route, which we are piloting. However, having said that we would always give the property owner ample opportunity to remedy the situation before we do those drastic measures,” he said. He said the City was enjoying some success in dealing with the problem, and to date about 10 buildings had been demolished and others were being attended to by the owners. He said bad buildings not only tarnished the image of the particular area because of how they look, but were a serious security concern as they were a haven for criminality that included drug dealing/abuse and prostitution.

“It has an effect on our rates base as you will get business migrating out of town, and that is what we trying to avoid. We’re trying to attract business back into the CBD by eradicating these bad buildings and getting a general aesthetic appeal back to the street-scape, and safety.” He said they would also be educating building owners and occupants about the do’s and don'ts when it comes to building maintenance to ensure that there were no issues. He said some matters that looked harmless could have a devastating impact if there was a fire.