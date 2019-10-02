The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has already consulted some of Durban’s defaulting schools to help them meet their obligations.
Now, the city is looking into installing prepaid meters, starting with schools that have “one phase meters”.
The debt was recorded in a report to the city’s executive committee meeting last week. According to it, the lion’s share of the debt is owed by Section 21 schools, amounting to R194.5m.
Section 21 schools receive funding from the department and are responsible for procuring stationery, textbooks, paying water and lights accounts and undertaking their own maintenance with school fees and fundraising initiatives.