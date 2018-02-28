



The leadership of eThekwini municipality has assured residents that it will act on allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against officials and will lay criminal charges where possible.





This comes after The Mercury exposed the the irregularities related to the awarding of a R90 million contract for the manufacturing and supply of orange recycling bags.





A forensic report into the tender found that the tender was irregularly awarded after some officials allegedly colluded with one of the bidders.





A company that won the tender, Persian Star Investments 11 CC was later found to be ineligible for the type of work as it lacked the technical knowledge and relevant experience.





Another leaked report blew the lid on another irregular tender found that the municipality had paid over R36 million for the supply of 2200 urine diversion toilets which were never supplied.





That report recommended disciplinary action against two officials and that criminal charges be laid.





In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, city manager Sipho Nzuza said that at least two officials were to face disciplinary action in relation to the urine diversion toilets while the municipality will also consider similar action for the orange bags tender.





Criminal charges will also be laid as the two matters are said to be attracting interest from law enforcement agencies.





The city said it will cooperate with law enforcement agencies as it has a zero tolerance stance to corruption.





“To ensure the integrity of the process, bearing in mind that these matters will be under criminal investigation, we need to be cautious about the pronouncements we make on these matters because anything we do and say could be used against us in the court of law.”