eThekwini municipal manager’s R1.3m salary increase raises ire of opposition parties

Durban -The remuneration package of the eThekwini Municipality city manager Musa Mbhele has been increased by R1.3 million per year. Mbhele’s salary will increase from R2.6m to a total package of R3.9m.

A document titled “application for waiver of upper limits of total remuneration package payable to the municipal manager of the eThekwini Municipality” motivating for the increase was tabled before a confidential meeting last week. The recommendation was approved by the council without the support of all opposition parties. The council decision is now subject to final approval by the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC and Cogta minister.

The parties that opposed the salary increase were scathing in their criticism, saying there was little or nothing that justified the hike, adding that it opened the door for Mbhele’s deputy city managers to also get salary increases. The report motivating for the salary increase pointed out that, at the current scale, Mbhele earned almost the same or less than some of his subordinates who reported directly or indirectly to him. Detailing the extent of the disparity, it said Mbhele previously occupied the position of head, development and planning (Senior Level 3) and his total package was R2.1m.

“Upon his appointment as the chief operations officer, he was assessed and the results revealed he is competent which placed him in the remuneration package of R2.085 million. It should be noted that this placed him on the remuneration package lower than the highest-paid Level 3 senior manager. Head of economic development gets a total remuneration of R2.3m.” The report said when Mbhele was appointed as city manager on October 1, 2022, his total remuneration package was adjusted to R2.6m as he was placed on the minimum range. “It should be noted that two DCMs (deputy city managers) and two heads of units have been sampled to depict the remuneration packages of the people reporting directly and indirectly to the city manager that far exceed the total minimum remuneration package applicable to the city manager responsible for a Category 10 municipality, resulting in a salary creep.

“Members unanimously agreed that the remuneration discrepancy is irregular and emphasised the importance of each position being remunerated (with a) salary commensurate with the duties and responsibilities assigned,” the report said. It recommended that the council approve a waiver application for Mbhele to place him on the maximum point of upper limits of the total remuneration package of R3.9m. The report pointed out that the municipality was in a healthy financial state and consequently could afford the increase. African Democratic Change (ADeC) councillor Visvin Reddy said the salary increase and the process undertaken to increase it were concerning.

“This item was discussed under confidential matters. Why is that the case? The salary of the president is public knowledge, even the salary of the city manager. Why is the increase being discussed as an in committee matter? “We voted against the item because we do not believe that it is justified that the manager should be paid the maximum available in light of the service delivery that is crumbling,” said Reddy. ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said: “We are of the view that salary increases of any municipal official, particularly those in leadership, should be linked with performance. Currently, eThekwini is in disarray, with service levels at an all-time low and infrastructure collapsing. As such, it is quite outrageous that any senior official in the municipality should be rewarded with a substantial salary increase.”

The DA’s André Beetge said such a decision could not be justified. He said after Mbhele was appointed in 2022, the council in November that year approved an increase of R505 125, pushing his package to R2 607 268 – an increase of R42 093 per month. He said now less than 12 months later, this request for a further increase had been made. “If the recommendation by a majority of council to the minister of Cogta is received favourably, Mr Mbhele will effectively be receiving an R157 608 per month increase in less than a year. That’s a 66% pay increase in less than a year, yet when people ask for a community gym, or speed bumps to keep their children safe, or water tankers, or potholes to be fixed, or electricity so children can study, then the municipality claims that there is no money.”

The ANC had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication. The City said in a statement issued by the mayor on Friday that council had approved the upper limits of the remuneration package of the municipal manager pending the approval of the Cogta minister. “Currently, the city manager’s remuneration package is far below that of his peers.