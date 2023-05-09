eThekwini municipal plant equipment stuck on the Bluff due to ‘lost key’

Durban - Heavy-duty plant equipment belonging to the eThekwini Municipality has been “parked-off” on the Bluff for the past six months allegedly because a municipal official lost the key to the vehicle. The equipment is believed to be managed by City Fleet. The revelations have stunned opposition party councillors who have labelled it as another waste of City resources and called on those involved to face disciplinary action.

“The Mercury” has seen internal social media communication between City officials about the matter. In one text, an official warns about the embarrassment that would occur should the circumstances of this vehicle be made public. One of the messages explains that the equipment was parked off on the Bluff allegedly because the key for it was lost. The message questioned why a locksmith was not called to replace the key. One text warned that officials should address this issue or face the prospect of disciplinary action.

City councillors said the situation was unacceptable, with IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi saying it reeked of attempts to illegally “dispose” of a municipal asset. “This looks like an attempt to ‘lose’ this equipment. There have been many committee meetings that we have attended where we are told that municipal assets that had been taken for repairs had been stolen,” said Nkosi, citing a serious lack of internal controls within the council as the reason for such incidents. “How is it possible they could say that the vehicle is there because they have no key? What has been done to the person who lost the key?” asked Nkosi.

Thabani Mthethwa of the DA called for the sanctioning of those responsible. “This is very serious, the municipal manager must investigate this matter and take disciplinary steps against all those who are responsible for the municipal equipment ending up there.” He warned of the negative impact on service delivery that would be caused by the latest development and the extra costs on the municipality in the form of extra security that had to be provided