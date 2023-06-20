eThekwini municipality allocates R63 million for tractors among other equipment to improve maintenance of open spaces

Durban – The City announced on Monday that grass cutting and verge maintenance in eThekwini is set to improve following the allocation of R63 million to the Parks Recreation and Culture Unit (PRC). Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the funds would be used to procure critical equipment such as heavy-duty tractors, trucks, bakkies, and other equipment.

“A total R8.1 million of the funding will be allocated via the Safer Cities budget to augment the PRC budget as approved at the full council meeting held on 15 June 2023. This infusion of funds will supplement the unit’s existing budget for acquiring 28 heavy-duty tractors, 20 trucks, 53 bakkies, and other necessary equipment,” she said. According to the City, the deployed equipment will be utilised throughout the Municipality to improve the maintenance of cemeteries, parks, pool areas, sports fields, and other operational zones. In addition Khuzwayo said the council also received a report regarding salary and wage increases for eThekwini employees during the 2023/2024 financial year, effective from 01 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.