eThekwini Municipality announces debt relief programme for ratepayers struggling to pay their bills

Durban - Ratepayers struggling with their municipal bills can enter into a debt relief programme with the eThekwini Municipality. The programme allows for the settlement of the outstanding debt over a maximum period of 36 months.

Last week, the council approved a three-month debt relief programme, which starts on Tuesday, for customers who are in arrears for more than 90 days. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the arrangement was to cushion consumers who were finding it difficult to meet their monthly financial obligations. “This is a concerted effort by the municipality to assist cash strapped customers and non-profit organisations (NPO’s), including old age homes, Creches, churches and businesses,” said Kaunda.

This programme comes with specific conditions. It will exclude government and parastatals and will focus on assisting individuals, non-profit organisations and businesses experiencing financial distress. Under this programme, eligible residents can make a payment arrangement with a down payment requirement of 5% for residential customers and 10% for non-residential customers, excluding government departments and state-owned institutions. A notable feature of this programme, he said, was the scrapping of accumulated interest once a payment arrangement had been made.