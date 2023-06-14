Independent Online
Independent Online | Mercury
Wednesday, June 14, 2023

eThekwini Municipality announces planned power outage to areas supplied by Westmead Substation for maintenance

Cell phone flashlight and candle used during load shedding.

File Picture: Itumeleng English

Published 2h ago

Durban - eThekwini Municipality issued a notice on Wednesday about a planned power outage at the Westmead Substation that will affect the areas it supplies on June 16 and 18 from 8am to approximately 9pm.

The City said eThekwini Electricity needed to continue with switchgear maintenance at Westmead Substation as previously communicated. Phase I was successfully completed, it said.

The municipality said parts of the following areas would be affected: Pinetown North, Pinetown West, Ashley, Mahagony Ridge, Motala Heights, Caversham Glen, Mariannhill, Tshelimnyana and Westmead.

“The phased approach of the maintenance requires half the switchboard to be interrupted at Westmead Substation at a time, hence approximately 50% of the customers supplied from Westmead Substation will be affected during each phase. It shall be noted that at the start of the outage and when returning supply at night, there will be a total interruption to Westmead Substation for approximately 30 minutes,” said the City.

The municipality said that to help customers in these areas understand if they would be affected, the following should be noted:

  • Phase 2 will take place on Friday, June 16 –
  • Phase 3 will take place on Sunday, June 18 –

“We urge customers in these areas to plan for both days. However, customers who are not switched off by 9am can assume that they will not be affected by this outage,” advised the City.

For further information and enquiries relating to the outage, call the contact centre at 080 3111 111.

THE MERCURY

