eThekwini Municipality austerity calls ‘bad news’ for ANC

Durban - Councillors in eThekwini Municipality are concerned about “frivolous” spending by the municipality amounting to millions of rand amid growing calls by the National Treasury for austerity measures. Opposition party councillors said even before the calls by the National Treasury, they had expressed concerns about the City’s spending priorities.

Last month the municipality approved spending close to R20 million in one day on many items that councillors in the opposition benches have largely described as “nice-to-have”. This has raised concerns among the opposition that the municipality is defying Treasury calls for belt tightening. The radical measures announced by the National Treasury include a freeze on advertising new appointments, a reduction in spending and a call for departments and municipalities to fund public servants’ increases “within the departmental baseline”. The metro recently announced a number of expenses that have drawn the ire of the opposition, including the R1.3m annual increase for the city manager, R9m to host mayoral izimbizo and R10m towards several social events.

The municipality has dismissed any suggestion of defiance, saying it was in good financial condition and would continue implementing its programmes. Experts have described the austerity measures as bad news for the ANC, with the elections around the corner, adding that the government had no choice because if spending was not curtailed it could trigger other financial problems. Despite the City’s insistence that it would continue with its programme, opposition party councillors said there was a lot of wastage that could be cut.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said: “The cuts should be across the board and not just on certain things. For instance the money spent on petrol. The cars belonging to City leadership are not switched off (engines are running when the mayor is not in the car), they run the entire day. If he finishes what he is doing at 6pm, the car will run until 6pm. “The same thing with metro police, we should be looking at the cost of petrol, the excessive use of overtime. “You don’t need izimbizo to tell people that you are working and what you are doing, people will know – not unless you want to convince them that you are working,” he said, adding that the IFP hoped the ANC leadership would take the directive from the national government.

ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said with the national elections coming up next year, ActionSA feared the municipality would continue to waste money. “From recent history, including the various spending sprees on events and izimbizo and the city manager’s ludicrous increase, it is clear that the municipality is not acting in the best interest of residents and businesses.” DA councillor Andre Beetge said the municipality had struggled to deal with spending despite many warnings. “It is almost like the governing party, with the mayor Mxolisi Kaunda as its leading spokesperson, wants to dupe residents that everything is ‘normal’ by the continued (spending) on nonessentials.”

He said R9m was approved towards the mayor’s parlour for izimbizo and cultural interactions which he described as nothing more than a political roadshow in the build-up to 2024 elections. University of Zululand economist, Professor Irshad Kaseeram, said the government had no choice but to impose austerity measures and municipalities should heed the call. “If local government spending is not reined in there will be higher interest rates, higher inflation, a depreciating currency and a likely credit downgrade, which South Africans can ill afford given our high unemployment rate and inability to attract foreign investment for GDP growth in excess of 3.5%,” he said.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the news of austerity measures was bad for the governing party as it could face the election next year without its reliable arsenal to attract voters. “They will be hampered to spend more freely and ultimately as the ANC will battle to retain a majority, they need to have some incentives to reel in some of their voters, in particular some that have relied on the state through jobs that have been created through the state apparatus. “It will be more difficult for the ANC to be as generous as they normally would be if they had these funds available to them. This comes at an awkward time for the ANC not to have the levers of power that are useful during election time,” he said.