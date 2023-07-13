Durban – The eThekwini Municipality announced yesterday that the Buffelsdraai Landfill site north of Durban has been closed to the public after a group of waste pickers were shot at by security on Wednesday leaving one dead and 17 injured. The City said that the site would be closed to residents, clients, and the broader public until further notice.

“This follows unfortunate events of the past couple of days when the site was invaded and set alight by some members of the public, leading to a confrontation between security personnel and invaders,” said the municipality. The City added that this confrontation and its aftermath was now being investigated by the police. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder following the incident.

He said 18 people were reportedly shot at the Buffelsdraai dumping site on July 12. “It is alleged that the victims were chased and shot at by security guards while they were at the dumping site. It was further reported that a 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and the other 17 victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said so far eight people have been taken in for questioning.

He added that 11 firearms have also been seized and will be subjected to ballistic testing. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) also attended the scene of the shooting and were later recalled when a body was discovered. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that on Wednesday morning Rusa responded to a call by paramedics from Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) requesting assistance to transport the injured from Redcliffe Clinic to Osindisweni Government Hospital.

He said upon arrival Rusa members were informed that two people were already transported to hospital while others remained at the clinic. “The injured were expedited to hospital by various ambulance services,” said Balram. According to Balram, several victims reported that they were looking for food and recyclable goods when security officers opened fire on them.

A few hours later, at approximately 1:47pm Balram said Rusa was called back to the landfill site by Verulam SAPS, who requested a declaration of death be conducted. “Medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the deceased lying in a heap of garbage. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest,” he said. The City said the public would be advised when operations resume at the Buffelsdraai site.

For enquiries, residents can contact the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit helpline on 031 311 8804 or email [email protected]