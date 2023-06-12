Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

eThekwini Municipality conducts food safety and hygiene training for food businesses in KwaMashu

A training session on food safety and hygiene was conducted for food businesses operating in KwaMashu. Picture: Supplied

A training session on food safety and hygiene was conducted for food businesses operating in KwaMashu. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban – eThekwini Municipality’s Environmental Health Services North 2 Team conducted a training session on food safety and hygiene for food businesses operating in KwaMashu, north of Durban, last week.

The city said the training took place on June 8 and formed part of the health unit’s awareness campaigns to mark World Food Safety Day on June 7.

This year’s theme was “Food safety standards save lives”.

“Environmental health practitioners in KwaMashu held the training session to remind food handlers of the standards and requirements that govern food handling. It served as an opportunity for food handlers to learn about the importance of food safety and hygiene,” said the city.

Sinothile Molefe, a senior environmental health practitioner (EHP) from the KwaMashu Environmental Health Office, did a presentation on food safety and hygiene requirements.

More on this

She emphasised the importance of following hygiene practices such as washing hands and keeping work surfaces clean.

Luleka Njomi, another senior EHP from the food safety unit, spoke on food sampling, which is an essential part of ensuring that food is safe to eat.

“The training was well-attended. The interactive session saw participants ask questions as well as share their experiences,” the city said.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

eThekwini municipalitySafety

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe