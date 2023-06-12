eThekwini Municipality conducts food safety and hygiene training for food businesses in KwaMashu

Durban – eThekwini Municipality’s Environmental Health Services North 2 Team conducted a training session on food safety and hygiene for food businesses operating in KwaMashu, north of Durban, last week. The city said the training took place on June 8 and formed part of the health unit’s awareness campaigns to mark World Food Safety Day on June 7.

This year’s theme was “Food safety standards save lives”. “Environmental health practitioners in KwaMashu held the training session to remind food handlers of the standards and requirements that govern food handling. It served as an opportunity for food handlers to learn about the importance of food safety and hygiene,” said the city. Sinothile Molefe, a senior environmental health practitioner (EHP) from the KwaMashu Environmental Health Office, did a presentation on food safety and hygiene requirements.