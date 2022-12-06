eThekwini Municipality corruption buster out on bail in extortion, graft case

Durban - An investigator from the City’s Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU), who has been accused of corruption, has been released on R10 000 bail. The eThekwini Municipality official, identified as Ntuthuko Mntungwa, 40, faces charges of extortion and corruption. He was arrested last month after he travelled to the South Coast to allegedly collect a bribe from a businessman.

It has been alleged that he approached the businessman, claiming that he was being investigated for possible wrongdoing, and demanded a bribe. He was not the only employee that was involved in the alleged bribery scandal. The ensuing investigation by the CIIU after Mntungwa’s arrest uncovered that another employee from the CIIU was involved and when that employee was confronted with evidence and possible suspension, he resigned with immediate effect, the city said. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said yesterday that Mntungwa had appeared in a South Coast court and bail was fixed at R10 000. “Bail conditions are that the accused reports to the nearest police station twice a week and that he should not contact and interfere with any witnesses.”

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Mntungwa was facing sanctions from the municipality. “We issued the employee that is currently on suspension with a letter of an intention to dismiss. He was required to provide reasons within 48 hours why he should not be dismissed. “As a result, the matter is currently within our HR. Reason being that any action we take, needs to be within the parameters of HR protocols. And please be mindful of the fact that this is a matter between the employee and its employer.”

In a statement released shortly after the two incidents, the city said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality would deal decisively with corruption. DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said while the DA respected the decision by the court to grant the accused bail, it was concerning that the State opted to not oppose the bail application. Mthethwa said the charges that Mntungwa faced were of a serious nature and should be treated accordingly to ensure greater deterrence.

“It should never be easy for wrongdoers to get away with corruption.” He said the DA would explore ways of holding the CIIU accountable for all the cases that it has dealt with in the past implicating officials and councillors. “We will actively seek to obtain CIIU reports and begin to look at ways of reporting matters that implicated individuals, but no action was taken, to the law-enforcement authorities. We are also looking at bringing to the council a motion to debate and take a tough decision about the functionality of the unit,” he said.