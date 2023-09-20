eThekwini Municipality denies E coli test results, claims beaches are safe for swimming

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is disputing the latest E coli test results released by an independent water research company that show critical levels of the harmful bacteria at the City’s beaches. A researcher from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has previously explained to The Mercury that high E coli counts in water indicate probable sewage contamination.

The beaches have on previous occasions been closed to swimming because of high E coli readings due to sewerage infrastructure damage and deterioration. Yesterday the City was questioned about the latest readin gs conducted by water research company Talbot. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had told the members of the Executive Committee during a meeting yesterday that he anticipated that all beaches would be opened for the summer season.

Addressing the issue of the results, deputy city manager for community and emergency services, Dr Musa Gumede, said they had seen the results released by Talbot, and had sent them to the municipality’s team to confirm. He said the response (from the City team) was that they were not in line with the City’s tests. The Talbot report, which was released on its Facebook page, showed the E coli levels are above the 500cfu/100ml range, which is considered to be critical. Samples were taken on September 14. It said Point Beach was 4 352 per 100ml, uShaka Beach was 3 282, South Beach was 4 352, North Beach was 5 172, Battery Beach was 3 130, and Country Club Beach was 6 131.

Gumede said they were surprised that Talbot had done its own tests and released them without engagement with the City. He said that previously there had been an agreement with Talbot that they would test at the same time with the municipality and at the same spots, and during the previous occasions they had done this, the results had been the same. He added that they would be engaging with Talbot to find out where it had taken its samples. He emphasised that the testing by the City, which he said was credible, had found that the water quality was acceptable and the range was way lower than that suggested by Talbot’s results.

He also said that another set of results from the City’s regular testing of its beaches was due yesterday. He added that beaches that were currently closed were Reunion and Warner Beach. However he said that some of the beaches in the South had been closed following a request from the Sharks Board. “After the high tide, the Sharks Board had expressed concern that their nets might have been affected, and they wanted us to close the beaches so they could check their nets. That is the reason, and the closure is not related to pollution,” said Gumede. DA councillor Yogis Govender said the situation was concerning

“With the festive season around the corner, it appears that once again eThekwini Municipality will not be able to offer residents safe, clean beaches free of pollution and free of sewage. “The latest results from Talbot show alarming statistics. High counts of E coli indicate that the water is likely to be contaminated by faeces, increasing the risk of exposure to pathogens that can cause illness. Durban beaches are reflecting unprecedented levels, with the highest ones recorded at Northern Works and Riverside. “While the ANC-led municipality is spending millions on parties, catering, employee incentives, and dubious conferences and galas, the city manager has no clear plan on how they are going to stop the sewage spillages,” she said.