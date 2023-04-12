eThekwini Municipality dispatches water tankers to Ntuzuma after fire disrupts water supply

Durban – The eThekwini municipality has dispatched water tankers to Ntuzuma to provide relief in various wards after a fire at a pump station affected water supply. The city confirmed on its Facebook page on Wednesday that most parts of Ntuzuma do not have connected water due to a fire at the Ntuzuma Pump Station 2 which affected its operations.

“Water tankers operate on two shifts, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Both shifts see drivers take multiple trips to various wards in Ntuzuma to ensure residents have access to water,” said the municipality. They city urged residents to get in touch with their ward councillors to find out when the water tankers will be on their roads after a resident commenting on the post said: “I wonder which part of Ntuzuma you talking about, because I am a Ntuzuma resident. No water tanker has come to us ever since”. Another resident asked: “How long will this problem take to be fixed because it has been 3 weeks now without water and some people are getting sick now because of this water from the tanks?”

In response to several queries as to when the repairs would be completed, the municipality said an assessment is under way to determine the scope of repairs to be undertaken. “Developments in this regard will be communicated in due course." A resident of Ward 107 commented that the water tankers go to specific roads. He said the distance from his home to these roads is too far to carry a bucket of water. The man appealed to the City to distribute water tankers more fairly.