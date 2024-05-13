eThekwini Municipality expects boiling economic boost from Africa’s Travel Indaba

eThekwini Municipality said that Africa's Travel Indaba taking place from May 13 to 16 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre is the biggest travel showcase. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that for Durban, the indaba signifies massive economic benefits.

“The City’s economy will benefit immensely from hosting this three-day-long and largest trade showcase as hotel occupancy is expected to be between 85 to 95% with a projected R177 million spend on local businesses.” Sisilana added that it will inject a projected R439 million into the City’s gross domestic product (GDP). “About 796 jobs are expected to be created within this period. Over 9 000 delegates, including high-profile dignitaries, from around the world are expected to attend.” Sisilana said that there are 26 African countries participating, solidifying the event’s status as a proudly pan-African trade show.