eThekwini Municipality explains why dead people were listed as beneficiaries for flood-relief aid

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has defended its decision to keep the names of dead people on the list of those who were set to benefit from flood relief aid following the disaster in April last year. The City has faced scrutiny in the second report from the Auditor-General on flood-relief spending. The report found that the names of dead people were on the list of those who would have benefited from building material to rebuild their damaged homes.

But the City said this was done intentionally so that the relatives of the dead could benefit. AG Tsakani Maluleke tabled her second report on how the province, and especially eThekwini, had spent money meant to help those displaced by the floods before the Ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery last week. It is a follow-up report by the AG. The first report had identified many problems and the second report said these had remained largely unresolved.

The AG’s office had looked at matters including the provision of building material for the people who lost their homes so they could rebuild, adding that they found the basic control over this process to be inadequate. She said there was no policy clarity to ensure that materials were supplied to the intended beneficiary list and it was also found that dead people were on the list. But the City said this was intentional. “The names of deceased are used in lists; this is done so that the families of the beneficiaries can benefit as in most cases the deceased did not live alone,” said eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

Maluleke had also spoken on the state of the oThongathi Water Treatment Works, saying they had visited the site and despite claims it was working, they had found that it was operating below capacity. She said this was an important project servicing 300 000 people and the (slow) pace of implementing it would have had a detrimental impact on people, as they would have had to rely on tankers for water supply while the repairs were under way. Khuzwayo said problems leading to the plant performing below capacity had been discovered when the plant was commissioned. “Pertaining to Tongaat Waterworks, it is only after commissioning of the waterworks that leaks in the reticulation network could be identified.”

Khuzwayo said the City was also addressing the AG’s concerns about the use of water tankers. The AG had, among other concerns, said the rates charged by tanker operators were excessive. “Regarding the AG recommendations on the management of water tankers, these are being implemented. This is a work in progress, and the municipality will expedite the process. “On the issue of communities using contaminated water from water tankers, we can confirm that the municipality monitors the quality of water delivered through water tankers,” she said.