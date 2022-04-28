eThekwini Municipality extends deadline for property valuation objections and rates rebate submissions

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has announced that it has extended the deadlines for those looking to apply for rates rebate renewals and for ratepayers to lodge objections to the new valuations of their homes. The new deadline for both is May 16, 2022.

“This is so property owners have sufficient time to fill out their renewal documents and also inspect and object to their property value, if necessary,” the municipality said in a statement. The city said the rates renewal forms have been posted to qualifying individuals and can also be obtained by emailing [email protected] or can be collected at the customer’s nearest Sizakala Centre. The documents must be accompanied by certified copies of the account holder’s Identity Document, municipal bill and any other relevant supporting documentation.

Both issues have raised concerns in communities. As of April 14, close to 3 000 people had objected to the valuations of their homes as they said these were too high. They said the valuation process was unfair as it unfairly increases their rates. Pensioners have also complained about the rates rebate process. One pensioner, Geoff Dyer said he had lost his pensioner’s rebate because the new valuation had placed his property above the R2 million cap.

He said without the rebate, he expects his rates to increase dramatically. The 2022 General Valuation Roll can be viewed in the following ways: – Visit www.durban.gov.za

– Visit your nearest Sizakala Centre – Visit the Valuation Roll division on the 5th Floor Embassy Building, 199 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street Durban. Objection forms are accessible via:

– Download from www.durban.gov.za – Request via email: [email protected] – At any Sizakala Centre or call 031 311 4441