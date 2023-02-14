eThekwini Municipality fines business operating without a licence in uMlazi, sparking anger on social media

Durban – The eThekwini Municipality announced on its Facebook page that businesses who were trading without licences in uMlazi were issued with a R5000 fine on Tuesday. The municipality said business owners were encouraged to apply for a trading permit and that they must have a waste management contract in place to avoid resorting to illegal dumping.

The city added that this formed part of Operation Good Hope which would be tackling service delivery challenges in uMlazi this week. This was met with anger from residents who commented on the city’s Facebook page. One Facebook user said: “Aaah no man. These people are just trying to make a living. It’s almost as if our government wants us to be poor,” to which the municipality replied: “You have been calling for the Municipality to enforce by-laws and that is exactly what we are doing.”