Monday, June 5, 2023

eThekwini Municipality gets ready to host the next Gospel Icon Discovery finale

The 2022 Gospel Icon Discovery Talent Search winner, Mqapheli Ndlovu, performing in Durban.

Mqapheli Ndlovu, the 2022 Gospel Icon Discovery Talent Search winner performed songs from his debut album at the Stable Theatre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: eThekwini Municipality’s Facebook page.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said that preparation for the 2023 Gospel Icon Discovery Talent Search finale is at an advanced stage with the winner set to be crowned on June 11.

The municipality said that the top three finalists were hard at work, undergoing intense training by experienced gospel artists in preparation for the event.

“The winner of the competition stands the chance to walk away with a cash prize, a recording deal, and the opportunity to be further mentored by established artists in the industry.”

The City said the finalists were Sindi Ngidi, Neliswa Dlamini, and Neli Sikhosana.

“They were among hundreds of aspiring singers who participated in the Gospel Icon Discovery Talent Search auditions that were held in March and April.”

Head of the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Culture Unit, Simphiwe Ndlovu, said the City had amazing talent, which was evidenced by the youth who auditioned for the event.

“The passion contestants displayed was wonderful to see. They are ready to work hard and enter the creative sector industry,” he said.

Ndlovu added that the Gospel Icon Discovery was one of the City’s programmes to support the participation of the youth in development programmes to address socio-economic challenges.

“Some talented youth who auditioned for the competition but did not make it to the finals, will have the opportunity to feature on the albums of established gospel artists,” he said.

THE MERCURY

