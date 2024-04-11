eThekwini Municipality hands over 203 title deeds to residents in Cornubia

The title deeds were handed over by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi, eThekwini mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, and chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee councillor Bheki Mngwengwe.

Over 203 residents were granted title deeds during a handover ceremony on April 9 in Cornubia, ward 102.

Nkosi congratulated Cornubia residents on receiving their title deeds. “As the government of KZN, we are forging ahead with our human settlement and infrastructure services. This has been a long-awaited day by residents. You are the rightful owner of your homes and no one can take it away from you.”

Kaunda commended residents for their patience while waiting for their title deeds.

“There are several housing projects under way in the city to meet the demand for housing,” he said.