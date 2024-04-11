eThekwini Municipality hands over 203 title deeds to residents in Cornubia

Over 203 residents were granted title deeds during a handover ceremony on April 9 in Cornubia, ward 102.
The title deeds were handed over by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi, eThekwini mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, and chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee councillor Bheki Mngwengwe.
Nkosi congratulated Cornubia residents on receiving their title deeds. “As the government of KZN, we are forging ahead with our human settlement and infrastructure services. This has been a long-awaited day by residents. You are the rightful owner of your homes and no one can take it away from you.”
Kaunda commended residents for their patience while waiting for their title deeds.
“There are several housing projects under way in the city to meet the demand for housing,” he said.
He also discouraged the title deed beneficiaries from selling their houses.
Thulisile Mgoboz, one of the beneficiaries, said this gave him the surety he needed that no one can take his house. “Thank you to the government. This is a very exciting day for me.”
Nkosi said that Tuesdays will be title deeds Tuesdays from now onwards.
“The programme aims to fast-track the issuing of title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of the department’s housing stock built pre- and post-1994.”
